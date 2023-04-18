Phil Foden Returns To Training With Man City But Won’t Play Against Bayern

Manchester City’s fast-rising football star, Phil Foden has returned to training today, a day before the club’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 19.

Phil Foden underwent surgery for appendicitis and didn’t play for England during the March international break.

Due to the surgery, the 22-year-old English left-winger has been sidelined for Manchester City’s last four games.

Before he had to undergo surgery after complaining of stomach pain, Foden had scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists in 36 games in all competitions.

In a picture that surfaced on the internet earlier today, the England international was seen training with the ball alongside a trainer.

Even though Phil Foden returned to the training turf before Manchester City’s second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals round against Bayern Munich in Germany, he is not expected to play a part in the game. Naija News gathered that the Englishman didn’t even make the trip to Germany for the return leg.

Recall that Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium without the contribution of Foden who was still battling to recover from the aftermath of the surgery then.

However, his return to training will be great news for coach Pep Guardiola because of the important games Manchester City will still have to play before the end of the season.

They are still contending for the Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. They have eight league games left until the end of the season which means that every member of the City’s squad must be up and running throughout the remaining part of this campaign.