Klopp Confirms When Luis Diaz Will Return To Football

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club’s winger Luis Diaz will be fit enough to return to action in mid-April.

Naija News recalls that Luis Diaz sustained a knee injury in 2022 which has kept him out of football since October.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old Colombian winger resumed full training but coach Jurgen Klopp is not likely to use him against Arsenal on Sunday.

Ahead of the Premier League game against the league leaders which will kick off at Anfield Stadium at 16:30, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Luis Diaz would make his return to football on April 17 against Leeds United.

“Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful,” said Klopp.

“The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds. We will probably not involve him for Sunday.”

Also, the coach confirmed that Thiago Alcantara who has been sidelined for two months due to a hip injury could return to full action this weekend. In the same vein, the club’s charismatic defender, Virgil van Dijk is available for the game.

Klopp said, “Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, or four times with the team, and might be available but we have to check how he feels today.

“Virgil, completely normal, was back in training.”