‘He Has Lost All Sense Of Decency’ – Keyamo Blasts Atiku Over Response To Corruption In Leaked Audio

The Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his response to a series of corruption allegations levelled against him by a former aide, Michael Achimugu.

Naija News earlier reported that Micheal, in leaked audios shared on the internet, accused Atiku of setting up fake companies and using them to divert government funds to his private pocket while he was in power.

However, the 2023 PDP candidate, during the interview with BBC, said all corruption allegations against him have been investigated in the past and he wasn’t found wanting.

He, therefore, declared the allegations by Achimugu as nothing new. The PDP candidate also said he is the most investigated person in the country.

Responding to a direct question that sought to confirm if the voice in the audio leaked by Achimugu was his own, Atiku said: “that audio has disclosed nothing new”.

Reacting via Twitter, Festus Keyamo said people’s outrage means nothing to a man whose ways are set on corruption.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment noted that Atiku admitting to the leaked audio as ‘nothing new’ means he has lost all sense of decency and sees corruption as a way of life.

He tweeted: “Just listen to Atiku. When a man is set in his ways of corruption, he no longer feels the people’s outrage regarding corruption.

“Atiku basically admits to the tape, but says he said ‘nothing new’ there. Atiku has lost all sense of decency and now sees corruption as a way of life.”

