That Audio Has Disclosed Nothing New – Atiku Replies Achimugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that there is nothing new in the corruption allegations levelled against him by his former aide, Michael Achimugu.

The former Vice President said this in an interview with the BBC where he reacted to the trending allegations by Achimugu.

Naija News recalls the former aide in a series of leaked audios posted on the internet had accused Atiku of setting up fake companies and using them to divert government funds to his private pocket while he was in power.

However, the 2023 PDP candidate during the interview with BBC said all corruption allegations against him have been investigated in the past and he wasn’t found wanting.

He, therefore, declared the allegations by Achimugu as nothing new. The PDP candidate also said he is the most investigated person in the country.

“All that I know, all corrupt practices or corrupt allegations against me have been investigated in this country more than anybody else and nothing was found against me,” Atiku said during the interview.

Responding to a direct question which sought to confirm if the voice in the audio leaked by Achimugu was his own, Atiku said: “that audio has disclosed nothing new”.