Alleged Cheating: Knocks As BNXN Blasts Those Criticizing Ex-Girlfriend, Peggy

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has been dragged online after berating those criticizing his ex-girlfriend, Peggy.

Naija News recalls that Peggy issued a warning to curious netizens who are demanding to know why their relationship crashed.

According to her, not all ladies behave like the trenchers who begin dragging their ex after a relationship ends.

Peggy added that the singer treated her well and she had loved him deeply despite what had led to their break up.

However, BNXN, in a post shared on his Snapchat, described those criticizing Peggy as dumb and with retarded brain.

He noted that those speaking about Peggy are no match for her because she is financially buoyant and independent, unlike ladies who depend on guys or sleep with them for money.

He wrote: “I really hate it when some of these Lagos babes speak on Peggy. Like helloooo? Shoe get size o, are you dumb or retarded? Does that look like your mate?

“What you will beg, lick, suck and fu*k for she will get with grace for free no sweat. Like some that has hers and more? Even without me she could afford you. Lol she was never in your class before.”

The post earned BNXN backslashes as netizens question why he cheated on Peggy if she had the qualities he mentioned.

Prior to the relationship crash of the singer, his Swidish ex-girlfriend leaked his sex tape online alleging she was pregnant for him.

trina_joness wrote: “She was all this and more but you still cheated on her I guess she wasn’t good enough for you”

lifeofnenye wrote: “She had all these amazing qualities and you still cheated . Jokes on you … next please”

good_girljussy wrote: “Abeg make he rest… she get all these things Una still break up.. Mtcheew . Rest abeg”

nnenna_blinks_ wrote: “I love the way she spoke well of him. Sometimes private issues doesn’t concern the public. No slandèr just Goodbye and Good vibes.”

sharebella wrote: “But you cheated on her with those type of girls you bashing! Like what else do men want. Why would you still cheat even she provided & was good to you”

kristiana_eva_ wrote: “Lol you called other girls bad, you found a good one, and couldn’t keep her… you two are just having imaginary haters.. ain’t nobody care about your relationship if you didn’t bring it here”

estherwhytebassey wrote: “But you still cheated on her with someone that will fuvk, lick and beg for what she has? Bnxn what’s the colour of your problem?”

_empress.o wrote: “Abeg rest, go and beg if you miss her. Don’t disturb our peace with your failed relationship”

thelly_b wrote: “After all this more you still lost her I’m glad you know you weren’t worthy of her”