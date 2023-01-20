Osun: How I Want To Be Addressed – Governor Adeleke Reveals

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has revealed how he would like to be addressed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker disclosed that he would like to be officially addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

This was made known in a circular issued to this effect by the Office of the State Head of Service.

It was gathered that the information obtained in Osogbo on Thursday was copied to the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, the Chairmen of Statutory Commissions/Parastatals/Boards, the Permanent Secretaries, the Heads of Non-Ministerial Agencies, the Heads of Tertiary Institutions, and the Heads of Local Government Administration in the state.

It further read in part, “Heads of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state government had not been consistent while addressing Mr Governor.

“For uniformity, Mr Governor has directed that he should be addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.”

A disagreement over misappropriation of funds has broken out between members of the Osun State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye.

According to reports, the situation got so bad that members suggested removing the Speaker over what they described as “high handedness”.

Sources within the Assembly told Vanguard that lawmakers got huge amount of money for members welfare during the last festive season but the members were displeased with the amount given to them.

Findings revealed that the lawmakers were given N250,000 each which they claimed was too small considering the total amount given to House.

The members, it was gathered, met on Thursday to discuss the issue with a view to ensuring that the Speaker’s “over bearing influence” is checked.

The aforementioned publication reported that a lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the lawmakers were displeased with the Speaker’s disposition on the issue.