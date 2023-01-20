Osun: Lawmakers, Speaker Fight Dirty Over N250,000 Yuletide Money

A disagreement over misappropriation of funds has broken out between members of the Osun State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye.

According to reports, the situation got so bad that members suggested removing the Speaker over what they described as “high handedness”.

Sources within the Assembly told Vanguard that lawmakers got huge amount of money for members welfare during the last festive season but the members were displeased with the amount given to them.

Findings revealed that the lawmakers were given N250,000 each which they claimed was too small considering the total amount given to House.

The members, it was gathered, met on Thursday to discuss the issue with a view to ensuring that the Speaker’s “over bearing influence” is checked.

The aforementioned publication reported that a lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the lawmakers were displeased with the Speaker’s disposition on the issue.

“Well, some persons told us the Speaker used a substantial part of the money to buy food items as present for staffers of the Assembly during the festive season.

“But that ought to have been done with member’s consent. We are still on the matter and we will get to the root,” a lawmaker told the aforementioned publication.

However, the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kunle Alabi stated that there was no infighting amongst the members, adding that whatever the lawmaker got for welfare is their legitimate earnings.

“As far as Osun State House of Assembly is concerned, we remain one irrespective of whatever change in government.

“There was no need for money creating any division. Whatever the House got was its legitimate earning,” he said.