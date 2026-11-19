Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has revealed that he intends to name his unborn son after football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Naija News reports that the TikTok personality made this known during a livestream shortly after sharing the gender reveal video of his child with his partner, Jarvis.

Speaking about the pregnancy and his decision to keep the gender reveal away from social media for two months, Peller said fatherhood has made him more mature and taught him how to keep personal matters private.

According to him, he had the gender reveal video in his possession for two months but deliberately refused to share it until recently.

He explained that he has now learnt the importance of keeping certain things away from public attention.

“I’m now mature. I know how to keep secrets now. I’ve had my baby’s gender reveal video for two months, and I didn’t post it until yesterday,” he said.

The streamer also disclosed that he wants to name his son after two of football’s most celebrated players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“I’m going to name my son after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi,” he added.

The couple got married in August 2026 after years of a controversial relationship that often attracted public attention.