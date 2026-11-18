Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima has projected that Nigeria’s population will rise to 440 million by 2050, making it the world’s third most populous country, ahead of the United States.

Shettima also predicted that Nigeria would become the world’s most populous nation by the end of the century.

Naija News reports that the Vice President made the projections on Wednesday while speaking at the World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, themed “Responsible Communications: The Voice of The World.”

He said Nigeria’s growing population, youthful citizens, hardworking people and diverse cultures were among the country’s major strengths.

According to Shettima, Nigeria would also have a larger share of the global Black population in the coming decades, with one out of every three Black people expected to be Nigerian by 2050.

He said, “We (Nigerians) are loud, confident and of course an extremely hardworking people, ‘Naija no de carry last.’ Nigeria is a country of enormous possibilities, we are a nation of diverse cultures and ideas with a youthful population, a dynamic private sector and a strong determination to build a more prosperous future.

“One out of every four black men is a Nigerian, 250 million black people and by 2050, one out of every three black men will be a Nigerian and we will surpass the United States, US, we will be the third most populous nation on earth with a population of 440 million people.

“And by the end of the century, distinguished delegates, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on earth. So, we have every cause to celebrate Nigeria.”

The Vice President said Nigeria had enormous opportunities and urged citizens to remain proud of the country’s potential, diversity and determination to build a prosperous future.