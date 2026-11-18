The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has exempted 11 categories of foreign nationals from paying filing fees when applying for permanent residency, commonly known as a green card.

The exemptions apply to eligible applicants submitting Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, under specific provisions of US immigration law.

Naija News gathered that most applicants aged 14 and above are required to pay a standard filing fee of $1,390 when submitting their applications online.

However, the agency’s fee schedule, published under Form G-1055, lists 11 categories of applicants who automatically qualify for exemptions.

They include foreign nationals who served honourably on active duty in the US armed forces and are applying under the Six and Six programme, as well as refugees and individuals granted refugee parole under Section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Other eligible applicants include individuals facing deportation, exclusion or removal proceedings whose immigration judges have waived their application fees, and those seeking or granted Special Immigrant Juvenile classification.

The exemptions also cover U nonimmigrants who are victims of qualifying criminal activities and T nonimmigrants applying for permanent residency as victims of human trafficking.

Afghan and Iraqi nationals who worked as translators or interpreters for the US government or its military operations also qualify, alongside certain eligible family members.

Afghan diplomats and their immediate family members who held valid A or G immigration status on July 14, 2021, and are applying under Section 13 of Public Law 85-316 are equally covered.

The remaining categories include abused spouses and children seeking permanent residency under the Cuban Adjustment Act and the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act.

Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) self-petitioners and their eligible derivative beneficiaries are also entitled to the exemption.

Beyond the automatic exemptions, USCIS allows other eligible applicants to request a filing fee waiver by submitting Form I-912.

Applicants seeking this waiver must formally apply and demonstrate that they meet the agency’s eligibility requirements.

However, USCIS clarified that the exemptions do not apply to every foreign national seeking permanent residency. Most green card applicants must still pay the applicable Form I-485 filing fee unless they fall within one of the exempt categories or receive approval for a fee waiver.