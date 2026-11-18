Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met ahead of their first formal trilateral summit scheduled for Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen, China.

The three leaders exchanged greetings on Wednesday at a welcome dinner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit before joining other world leaders for a group photograph.

Trump received a grand reception from Xi upon arriving in Shenzhen, with the Chinese president personally welcoming him at the airport. The ceremony featured the national anthems of both countries, a military flypast and crowds waving Chinese and American flags.

Xi’s decision to welcome Trump personally marked the first time in decades that a Chinese paramount leader had received a foreign leader upon arrival. The gesture also mirrored Trump’s reception of Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

The planned summit has attracted international attention amid concerns that the three powers could reach an agreement to establish new spheres of influence.

Although the agenda remains unclear, Washington has indicated that discussions could cover the conflict involving Iran, nuclear disarmament and the war in Ukraine.

Trump initially suggested that the Ukraine conflict would not feature in the discussions but later confirmed that it would form part of the meeting.

Naija News reports that the summit comes as Russia continues to face Western sanctions over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, Putin dismissed the impact of the measures at the APEC gathering on Wednesday, describing them as having “failed”.

He also described the planned trilateral meeting as “highly useful”, calling for greater cooperation among nations.

“At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division… and dialogue rather than ultimatums,” Putin said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, maintained that sanctions against Moscow would “continue to increase as long as this war goes on”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also expressed hope that Xi and Trump would put “pressure on Russia to end the war”.

Meanwhile, Xi and Putin held their fifth bilateral meeting this year, including one through video link, as the Chinese leader called for stronger cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

Xi urged both countries to “leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries’ governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties”.

Trump arrived in China from the Philippines, where he attended an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and met leaders of the Quad, comprising Australia, Japan and India.

The US president has also expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit, claiming that Kim “would like” to meet him. However, Pyongyang has yet to confirm any such meeting.

Trade tensions are also expected to feature in the discussions following Trump’s tariff measures and growing economic competition between Washington and Beijing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang criticised what he described as a “countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism” on Monday while highlighting China’s expanding trade relations with ASEAN countries.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that the United States would catch up with China in rare-earth production “within 10 months”.