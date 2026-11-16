Ex-INEC Commissioner Writes Trump, Demands Visa Ban For Electoral Offenders

Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, has urged United States President Donald Trump to impose visa restrictions and freeze the assets of Nigerian electoral officials found culpable of electoral fraud.

Naija News reports that Igini made the demand in a letter dated November 15.

He appealed to the US government to target individuals involved in manipulating election results and undermining the country’s democratic process.

The former INEC commissioner stated that the measures would deter electoral malpractice and promote accountability among officials entrusted with conducting elections in Nigeria.

He argued that Nigerians are not leaving Nigeria because they do not love their country, but because decades of electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak accountability

This, he noted, has destroyed confidence in government and forced thousands of professionals, students and families to seek refuge in the United State

He maintained that sanctions against officials found guilty of electoral misconduct would send a strong message that those who undermine democracy would face consequences.

“Officials who engaged in the deliberate manipulation of results, falsification of electoral records or other serious electoral offences established by credible evidence … should face appropriate individual consequences, including visa restrictions and, where legally justified, targeted financial sanctions and asset freezes,” he stated.

Igini added: “Border enforcement alone cannot solve this. We must address the cause at the source.

“Nigeria has the population, oil, gas and talent to be one of the richest nations on earth. But [it has been] undermined by [a] leadership recruitment process that has rendered the country a plundered wilderness, littered with the debris of missed opportunities.”