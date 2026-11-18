According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the United States military used expired Tomahawk cruise missiles during its Christmas Day 2025 strikes.

Naija News reports that the publication cited a US official familiar with the operation.

The revelation comes amid growing concerns over dwindling American military stockpiles following its war with Iran, with a senior US Navy official disclosing that expired munitions had been recoded and used during the conflict.

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao made the disclosure on Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing, where lawmakers questioned the military’s readiness and its ability to replenish weapons expended during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Cao acknowledged that some munitions used in the operation had been classified as Code Echo and Code Foxtrot, indicating they had passed their designated expiration dates.

He said the Navy had recoded some of the weapons to make them usable, comparing the process to making expired bread edible again.

“For some of these munitions, we recoded them. And so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions,” he told lawmakers.

Although Cao did not identify the specific weapons involved in his testimony, the WSJ separately reported that expired Tomahawk missiles were also used during the December 25, 2025 strikes in Nigeria.

Earlier reports had indicated that several missiles fired during the Nigerian operation failed to detonate as intended, with unexploded remnants discovered in civilian locations.

A Washington Post investigation published in January 2026 found that warheads in at least four of the 16 Tomahawk missiles fired during the operation appeared not to have exploded.

One of the unexploded weapons reportedly landed in an onion field in Jabo, Sokoto State, while another struck residential buildings in Offa, Kwara State. A third was found in an agricultural field outside Offa, while the fourth was recovered by Nigerian police in a forest in Zugurma, Niger State.