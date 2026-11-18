Former Spain international Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, ending a career filled with major club and international honours.

The midfielder, who earned 41 caps for Spain, was part of the team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He also featured in the country’s successful Euro 2012 campaign, scoring in Spain’s 4-0 win over Italy in the final.

Mata began his senior career at Valencia in 2007 after progressing through Real Madrid’s youth academy. He joined Chelsea in August 2011 and quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most creative midfielders.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup before joining Manchester United in January 2014.

At Old Trafford, the Spaniard added the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup to his collection before leaving the club in 2022.

He continued his career outside England, featuring for Turkish giants Galatasaray and Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe before moving to Australia, where he represented Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

Announcing his decision to retire, Mata made it clear that stepping away from professional football would not end his relationship with the game.

“Football will never leave my life,” Mata said, “There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development.

“I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer.”