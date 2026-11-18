Academic activities at Zamfara State University are set to be disrupted following the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the state government’s failure to meet lecturers’ demands.

The union announced the strike after its congress held on Tuesday at the university’s temporary campus in Talata Mafara, Naija News reports.

Speaking after the meeting, the Acting Chairman of the ASUU branch, Comrade Anas Abubakar Dogo, accused the Zamfara State Government of ignoring several appeals to address issues affecting lecturers.

Dogo said the union had exhausted its available channels of dialogue with the government but received no meaningful response.

He explained that the decision to embark on the indefinite strike followed the expiration of an ultimatum and a one-week warning strike earlier declared by the union.

The lecturers are demanding the implementation of the December 2025 Federal Government-ASUU salary agreement, payment of promotion arrears and other outstanding entitlements owed by the state government.

Dogo said the union had held several meetings with the university’s governing council, management and other stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

He added that efforts to meet with the Commissioner for Education, the Head of Service and the Secretary to the State Government also failed to produce any positive result.

“We have exhausted all available channels of engagement and dialogue, but unfortunately there has been no meaningful response to our demands,” he said.

The ASUU leader said the union could no longer guarantee academic services under the current conditions, adding that lecturers would remain on strike until their demands were addressed.

The union appealed to students, parents and other stakeholders to intervene in the dispute to prevent further damage to education in Zamfara State and the North-West region.

The branch had earlier embarked on a one-week warning strike on November 11 after the state government failed to respond to its initial two-week ultimatum.

According to the union, it granted the government additional time following the intervention of the chairperson of the university’s governing council, but the period also expired without an agreement.