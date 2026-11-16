NAF Fixes November 26 For Memorial Service For Aircraft Crash Victims

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will, on November 26, hold a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, in honour of the victims of the NAF 931 aircraft crash.

Naija News recall that the aircraft crashed at Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026, killing all on board.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Ejodame said the ceremony would give families, colleagues and friends of the victims the opportunity to pay their last respects.

“The solemn ceremony will provide an opportunity for bereaved families, colleagues, friends and the wider NAF community to pay their last respects, honour the memories of the departed and recognise their service and sacrifice.

“The wreath-laying will also serve as a formal expression of the Service’s enduring respect and remembrance for those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident,” he said.

The Air Force said data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder recovered from the crash site was being analysed and was expected to aid the investigation.

It said the probe was being carried out with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The NAF said recovery operations had yielded several human remains and aircraft fragments, and the identification of the remains was ongoing.

It blamed the difficulties encountered on the swampy terrain and the depth to which parts of the wreckage had sunk into the ground.

The service said it was working with relevant agencies to address environmental concerns arising from the recovery exercise and ensure proper remediation.

It reiterated its commitment to supporting the bereaved families.

“The NAF recognises the profound grief experienced by the bereaved families and reiterates its commitment to providing them with sustained support throughout this difficult period,” the statement added.