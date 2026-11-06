Ondo Aircraft Crash: NAF Recovers Cockpit Voice recorder

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder of its ATR-42 aircraft which crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The service said technical teams from the NAF and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed that the recorder was intact.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Ejodame said part of the Flight Data Recorder, commonly known as the black box, had also been retrieved, while efforts were ongoing to find the remaining portion.

“Additional aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains have also been recovered,” he said.

He noted that the recovery operation was continuing in the difficult swampy terrain, as teams worked to retrieve outstanding components for technical examination.

The NAF spokesman said the recovery process involved careful handling of human remains, with the Directorate of Identification and Classification carrying out the necessary identification procedures.

He added that the service had maintained contact with the victims’ families and was engaging relevant authorities on environmental concerns raised by the host community.

Ejodame urged the public to remain patient, noting that the processes required time and careful coordination.

“The ultimate objective is not only to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident but also to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety, enhance ongoing airpower operations and further safeguard the lives of personnel and citizens,” he said.

He assured that the NAF would continue to provide verified updates.