NAF To Continue Salaries Of Personnel Killed In Ondo Crash

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has assured families of personnel killed in the October 5 aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, that their salaries will continue until their death benefits are fully paid to their next of kin.

The assurance was given earlier today, October 28, during a meeting with the bereaved families to address their concerns, provide updates on recovery operations and explain the progress of investigations into the crash involving a NAF 931 ATR 42-500 aircraft.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed the development in a post on the service’s official 𝕏 handle.

Representing the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, expressed condolences to the families and reaffirmed the service’s commitment to their welfare.

“The Chief of the Air Staff had directed that the salaries of the deceased personnel should continue until their death benefits were fully paid to their next of kin,” Gabkwet said.

He explained that the arrangement would provide financial stability for the dependants while the payment of their benefits was being processed.

Gabkwet also highlighted the challenges facing recovery teams at the crash site, saying the swampy, waterlogged terrain and limited access had created significant technical and logistical difficulties.

He said the operation required dewatering, engineering support and site stabilisation. The Air Force would continue working with relevant agencies to recover the remaining evidence and support a thorough investigation.

The service said it would not speculate on the cause of the crash until investigators had examined the available evidence.

As part of efforts to support the families emotionally and psychologically, the NAF arranged meetings with Christian chaplains and Muslim imams to provide prayers, spiritual guidance and pastoral care.

Consultant psychologist Professor Ehize Odigie-Okpataku also offered support through individual interactions and counselling sessions.

The meeting allowed the families to ask questions about the crash, recovery efforts and welfare arrangements.

Reaffirming the Air Force’s commitment to accountability, communication and the welfare of the bereaved families, Aneke said their concerns and the dignity of the deceased personnel remained central to the service’s response.

“Your grief matters, your questions matter, and the dignity of your loved ones will remain central to our response to this tragedy,” the Chief of the Air Staff said.

The NAF also pledged to guide the families through welfare and administrative processes via designated liaison channels, including the Office of the Directorate of Veterans Affairs.