NAF Appoints New Commanders, Reassigns Senior Officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed new commanders and reassigned several senior officers to key positions across its operational commands, training institutions and strategic establishments.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, approved the appointments on 7 November 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen leadership, improve accountability and enhance operational effectiveness.

The changes, which take effect in November, affect the NAF Headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters and other military institutions.

At the NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal AK Ademuwagun was appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation, while AVM IV Ajiboye became Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation.

Other appointments include AVM PN Amadi as Chief of Air Intelligence, AVM NN Ananaba as Chief of Operations, AVM AH Bakari as Air Provost Marshal, AVM EE Efiom as Chief of Training and AVM AJ Laoye as Chief of Aircraft Engineering.

For the operational commands, AVM NI Ilo was appointed Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command, while AVM BR Mamman became AOC, Mobility Command.

AVM OS Ogunsina was named AOC, Logistics Command, AVM MN Onyebashi took charge of Special Operations Command, while AVM FCS Nwakara was appointed AOC, Ground Training Command.

The reshuffle also affected military training institutions, with AVM PB Philips appointed Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and AVM MC Ekwueme named Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

AVM AO Akinbunwa became Commandant of the Air Force War College, while AVM OC Ubadike was appointed Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Similarly, AVM AI Sambo was named Commandant of the Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management, while AVM M Yusuf became Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

At the Defence Headquarters, AVM UK Abdullahi was appointed Director of Defence Operations, while AVM EOE Ebiowe was posted to the Office of the National Security Adviser as Deputy Coordinator, National Intelligence.

AVM DDG Pwajok became Director of Technical Services at the Defence Intelligence Agency, while AVM I Sani was appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The appointments also cover several directorates at the Defence Headquarters, including operations, military strategy, cyber operations, civil-military relations, search and rescue, special duties and joint warfare doctrine.

At the Defence Space Administration, AVM AA Suleh was appointed Deputy Chief, while AVM OA Oyename and AVM SS Lazarus became Directors of Earth Observation and Launch Vehicles, and Space Operations, respectively.

In other appointments, AVM GI Jibia was named Deputy Force Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, while AVM JI Ukeh became Commander of the Nigerian Air Defence Corps.

The Air Force said the appointments were based on the officers’ professional experience and leadership capabilities, in line with its evolving operational and institutional priorities.

Aneke expressed confidence that their competence and experience would support his command philosophy and strengthen the service’s ability to deliver decisive airpower effects in joint operations and national security efforts.

He directed all affected officers to assume their new positions and complete the necessary handover and takeover formalities on or before 13 November 2026.