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Keep Off – Soludo Warns Politicians Against Campaigning In Churches

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo
Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has warned politicians against bringing political activities into places of worship.

Naija News reports that Soludo said religious institutions should be allowed to focus on spiritual development, peace and unity.

The governor gave the warning during a visit to the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Inc. in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he joined members to celebrate the church’s 30th anniversary.

The ministry was established by popular cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje.

During the event, Soludo maintained that he had always kept politics separate from his visits to religious organisations.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor added that he deliberately stayed away from church campaigns for six months before the last governorship election in Anambra State.

He explained that his presence at religious gatherings was driven by his responsibility to relate with different religious groups across the state and promote peaceful coexistence.

He said: “Politicians, keep off places of worship! I do not do politics in the house of God. I deliberately avoided church campaigns for six months before the last governorship election in Anambra. My visit to religious institutions is usually motivated by my commitment to ecumenism and responsibility as the father of all in the state.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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