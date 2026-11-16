Residents of Doemak District in Plateau State have been ordered to stay indoors between 6pm and 6am following a fresh attack in which suspected gunmen burnt down seven houses in Bong community.

Naija News reports that the Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council announced the 12-hour curfew on Monday evening as fear spread across the area, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

The restriction was announced in a public notice by the Director of Press and Publicity to the council chairman, Danaan Sylvanus.

He warned that anyone found moving around during the curfew hours would be treated as a security threat by security agencies.

“In view of the security tension, Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council has imposed a curfew in Doemak.

“The curfew shall be observed from 6pm to 6am. By this notice, any person found moving during this period will be treated as a security threat by the security agencies,” he said.

The council urged residents to obey the directive and cooperate with security operatives to restore peace.

The curfew followed an attack on Bong community on Sunday night, when suspected gunmen reportedly invaded the area around 9pm and set seven houses on fire.

A community source, Silas Bishop, confirmed the incident and called on security agencies to track down and arrest those behind the attack.

He also urged the authorities to increase surveillance and deploy more security personnel to the affected communities to prevent further attacks.

The incident has reportedly forced residents to pack their belongings and move to safer locations over fears of another attack.

Shops were also shut on Monday, while commercial activities were disrupted as tension continued to rise in Doemak, the headquarters of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area.

Reacting to the attack, the council chairman, Christopher Audu Manship, condemned the destruction and assured residents that the government would not abandon them.

Manship, who visited Bong community to assess the damage, promised that the council would support efforts to rebuild the houses destroyed by the attackers.

“Government will not abandon the people of Bong community. We will support efforts towards the restoration of the houses destroyed and sustain measures to secure the community against further attacks,” he said.

He urged youths in the affected communities to remain alert and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

The attack on Bong happened around the same time suspected terrorists invaded Zwagal community in Jipal District of neighbouring Mangu Local Government Area, killing several residents.

Manship visited the affected community alongside the Mangu Local Government Chairman, Emmanuel Bala Mwolpun, and described the attack as barbaric and inhuman.

He assured residents that the government would strengthen efforts to protect lives and property.

“The government will intensify efforts to secure lives and property, which remains the primary responsibility of every government,” he said.

The Qua’an-Pan chairman also conveyed Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s condolences to families who lost loved ones in the Zwagal attack.

Mwolpun, on his part, said efforts were being made to improve network services in the affected communities to support security surveillance and communication.

Earlier, the Long Zwagal, Miskagam Jonathan Wadong, thanked the two council chairmen for their response and mobilisation of security personnel after the attack.

He said gunshots were heard in the community around 8pm before the attackers invaded, throwing residents into panic.

Wadong appealed to the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to prevent a repeat of the incident.