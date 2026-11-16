Presidency Deletes AI Generated Photo Of Plateau Rally After Backlash

A photo showing a huge crowd at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Jos, Plateau State, has been taken down from the 𝕏 account of President Bola Tinubu’s media aide, Dada Olusegun.

Naija News reports that the image was deleted after Nigerians on social media called it fake.

Olusegun, the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, had reportedly posted the photo on Sunday, a day after the rally, with the caption, “Plateau State for PBAT.”

However, many social media users questioned the photo’s authenticity, with some alleging it was generated with artificial intelligence to exaggerate the size of the crowd.

See reactions below:

@GrijalvaLe8879 wrote, “That’s the new APC slave strategy: using AI to manufacture imaginary lovers of a criminalised APC. Unfortunately, they always get exposed. 😂”

@HAHayat stated, “Using an AI-generated picture, especially by a presidential media aide to show the love for the president, is a sign of dwindling fortune.”

@Gent2smile said, “Seyi Tinubu’s City Boy built AI to spread propaganda about the APC’s achievements. INEC deployed AI voters to rig elections. Now, even the presidency is using AI pictures to lie about a failed campaign. Na wa o! Everyone is standing on a mandate of forgery and propaganda.”

@WABG4Naija said, “They will soon sack him.”

@denn93136 said, “Tinubu’s aide, Dada Olusegun, deletes AI-generated crowd photo after being exposed over Plateau APC rally turnout.”

@Udoh_D stated, “Dada Olusegun, under normal circumstances, you should be fired for this embarrassment. But you serve under a government that has completely lost its credibility, which is why you can get away with it.”

@emede_villa wrote, “Government of lies, half-truths, propaganda etc…. Don’t look too far…it’s called All-criminals People’s Congress!”

@PO_GrassRootM stated, “BREAKING: Tinubu’s Special Assistant, Dada Olusegun, reportedly deletes a post after being accused of sharing AI-generated, doctored images to exaggerate crowd numbers at an APC campaign event in Plateau State.

“This is deeply troubling. A government should be accountable to the people, not manipulate public perception with misleading images.

“The APC government has built a reputation for deception and propaganda. Instead of confronting the realities Nigerians face, it continues to rely on misleading narratives.”

@UcheDec_ stated, “Every blessed day Bola is being disgraced from Kaduna to Plateau .

“I doubt if Tinubu will visit the South East region, and that is where he will totally be disgraced.”

@teslapa_rody said, “Never in the history of Nigeria has a president been genuinely and generally rejected by the populace, why is he embarrassing himself and forcing himself on us?”