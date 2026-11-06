Court Grants Doris Ogala ₦30 Million Bail

Nollywood actress and politician, Doris Ogala, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos in the cyberstalking case brought against her over her dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Naija News reports that Justice Akintayo Aluko fixed the bail at ₦30 million with two sureties in like sum on Friday, and directed her to deposit her international passport with the court.

He also prohibited her from posting anything online that could harass or intimidate prosecution witnesses.

Before granting the application, the judge expressed displeasure with the actress’s behaviour in court on October 28, 2026, which he said caused disruption and led to the adjournment of 10 cases.

He said the incident showed she was capable of “fomenting trouble when she is outside the courtroom.” He acknowledged, however, that she had apologised and remained presumed innocent under the Constitution.

Granting the prosecution’s request to protect its witnesses, the judge said online publications that could expose them to “public harassment, ridicule, threat or intimidation” were restrained.

Ogala was also made to swear to be of good conduct in and around the court throughout the trial.

The prosecution had opposed the bail, claiming the actress deliberately missed court sittings on April 23 and June 9, 2026, on grounds of ill health.

It tendered photographs which it said showed her at political rallies, campaigns and protests during the same period.

The defence countered that the offences were bailable and that Ogala, who is pursuing a governorship ambition, would not abscond or tamper with witnesses.

Relying on Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Supreme Court’s decision in Suleiman’s case, Justice Aluko said, “The main function of bail is to ensure the presence of the accused at trial.”

He granted the application in the interest of justice, with stringent conditions.

At least one surety must either own a registered property in Lagos or be a prominent national officer of her party or a respected public figure.

The sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction, present tax clearance certificates for the last three years and be verified by the registrar.

Ogala did not appear in court on Friday. Her lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, said she was receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ajegunle, after a gynaecological surgery that resulted in bleeding.

The lawyer said, “The defendant is currently receiving treatment at General Hospital in Ajegunle following a gynaecological surgery, which has resulted in bleeding.”