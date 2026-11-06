Atiku Appoints Na’ibi Abubakar As North-West Coordinator

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has named Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi Abubakar as his Special Assistant on North-West Regional Coordination, despite the court judgment that voided his presidential ticket.

Naija News reports that Na’ibi made the announcement on Friday via his 𝕏 handle, saying he would oversee campaign activities in Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

The appointee thanked the former Vice-President, crediting him with creating opportunities for young people in politics.

He said, “I am deeply grateful to H.E. Atiku Abubakar for finding me worthy of this responsibility. His consistent commitment to youth inclusiveness and good governance has, for decades, provided a genuine platform for young Nigerians to grow, learn, and participate meaningfully in politics.

“That legacy continues to inspire many of us. We will work relentlessly until we secure victory for him in 2027. Tinubu must go!”

The appointment comes after Thursday’s judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which declared the David Mark-led caretaker committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) illegal.

The court nullified all decisions the committee took, including the presidential primary that produced Atiku, and barred INEC from recognising them.

Atiku and the ADC have rejected the judgment and said they would approach the Court of Appeal.

The former Vice-President has also maintained that his campaign would go ahead regardless of the ruling.