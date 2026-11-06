FCCPC Shuts Food Factories After Tests Reveal Poor Nutrient Levels

Some food manufacturing companies in Nigeria have had their facilities sealed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) following the discovery of poorly fortified vegetable oil and salt in the country’s markets.

The action followed a laboratory test which showed that 12 per cent of vegetable oil samples and two per cent of salt samples failed to meet the required standards for adding essential vitamins and minerals to food products, Naija News reports.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Tunji Bello, disclosed this on Thursday while presenting the findings of a two-month market survey carried out in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

The survey was conducted to check whether food manufacturers were complying with Nigeria’s food fortification policy, which requires companies to add certain nutrients to everyday food products to help prevent nutritional deficiencies.

Naija News understands that a total of 200 samples were tested, including 100 vegetable oil products and 100 salt products collected from households and open markets across northern and southern Nigeria.

Laboratory results reportedly showed that 12 out of every 100 vegetable oil samples and two out of every 100 salt samples did not contain the required levels of essential micronutrients.

The investigation also discovered that a large number of the vegetable oil products were sold without proper branding.

Of the 100 vegetable oil samples examined, 49 were unbranded, while 51 carried brand names.

The survey further raised concerns over the poor use of digital systems designed to track the quality of fortified food products from manufacturers to consumers.

According to the findings, only six vegetable oil manufacturers had registered on GAIN’s Digital Fortification Quality Traceability Plus platform.

Only three companies had uploaded a combined eight product test results on the platform.

Speaking on the findings, Bello explained that food fortification was a compulsory public health policy aimed at reducing nutrient deficiencies by adding important vitamins and minerals to commonly consumed food products.

These nutrients include vitamin A, iron, folic acid, zinc and iodine.

He stressed that Nigerians deserved to get the nutritional benefits advertised by food manufacturers whenever they bought such products.

Bello said consumer protection was not only about resolving complaints or stopping companies from misleading customers but also ensuring that Nigerians received the quality and health benefits they paid for.

He disclosed that the FCCPC had issued compliance directives to manufacturers found to be operating below the required standards.

The commission also warned that every batch of food products released into the market must meet established quality and safety requirements.

Bello added that the findings had been forwarded to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further regulatory action.

He said the move was in line with the existing agreement between both agencies to strengthen consumer protection and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.