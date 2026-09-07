FCCPC Probes Uber Exit Over Unfulfilled Services To Nigerians 

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has opened an investigation into Uber’s decision to stop its operations in Nigeria.

According to the regulator, the probe will focus on whether the company left any outstanding services or responsibilities to customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, disclosed the development in an interview with Bloomberg.

Naija News reports that the Commission said it has begun reviewing the circumstances surrounding the ride-hailing company’s departure from the Nigerian market.

The investigation will look into how Uber handled its exit and whether customers who had pending issues, payments, services or other concerns were adequately attended to before the company stopped operating.

“FCCPC officials are looking into the manner of their exit, particularly in respect of unfulfilled services to the customers”, Tunji Bello said.

The development came four days after Uber announced that it would end its services in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2, 2026.

“We have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective September 2, 2026. From this date, you will no longer be able to receive rider trip requests through the Uber app”, the company said in a statement.

The decision brought an end to the company’s 12-year presence in Nigeria after it first launched its ride-hailing service in Lagos in 2014.