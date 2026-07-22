Appeal Court Asked To Void FCCPC’s DEON Lending Regulations

The Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge a Federal High Court judgment affirming the regulatory powers of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over digital consumer lending activities.

In a notice of appeal dated July 21, 2026, WASPAN asked the appellate court to set aside the judgment delivered a day earlier by Justice A. L. Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Allagoa had dismissed the association’s originating summons challenging the FCCPC’s Digital Economy and Online Non-Interest Consumer Lending Regulations, otherwise known as the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations.

The appeal was filed by the association’s legal team, led by Oluwakemi Pinheiro, SAN, of Pinheiro LP.

WASPAN asked the Court of Appeal to allow its appeal, overturn the lower court’s decision and grant all the reliefs contained in its originating summons filed on April 14, 2026.

The association formulated nine grounds of appeal, arguing that the trial court misinterpreted key provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

It also contended that the court wrongly affirmed the FCCPC’s regulatory authority over businesses operating within the telecommunications sector.

A major issue raised in the appeal is the lower court’s interpretation of Section 2(1) of the FCCPA as making the law applicable across all sectors of the economy.

WASPAN argued that the court failed to take adequate account of the qualifying phrase, “as may be indicated otherwise,” contained in the provision.

According to the association, the phrase recognises limitations placed on the FCCPC’s powers by other existing laws, particularly laws establishing sector-specific regulators.

The appellant maintained that Section 90 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, expressly grants the Nigerian Communications Commission responsibility for promoting fair competition and protecting consumers in the telecommunications industry.

WASPAN argued that this statutory mandate limits the FCCPC’s jurisdiction over companies and activities already regulated by the NCC.

It submitted that where the National Assembly has assigned regulatory responsibility to a specialised agency, the general powers of the FCCPC must give way to the sector-specific regulatory framework.

The association also faulted the trial court’s interpretation of Section 163 of the FCCPA, insisting that the provision does not grant the FCCPC unlimited powers to issue regulations covering every commercial activity in Nigeria.

According to WASPAN, the commission’s regulation-making powers are restricted to matters expressly provided for under the FCCPA.

It maintained that the DEON Consumer Lending Regulations exceeded those statutory limits.

The association further argued that the judgment contained legally inconsistent findings.

It noted that the trial court held that the FCCPC lacked the power to regulate or take over the statutory responsibilities of the NCC and also lacked the authority to issue operating licences.

WASPAN, however, questioned why the court dismissed its originating summons after making those findings.

The association specifically challenged Paragraph 7 of the DEON Regulations, which requires affected operators to obtain the FCCPC’s approval before providing consumer lending services.

According to WASPAN, the approval requirement effectively gives the FCCPC licensing powers over businesses operating within the telecommunications sector.

It argued that such powers were contrary to the Nigerian Communications Act, which places the regulation and licensing of telecommunications businesses under the NCC.

The association submitted that once the lower court found that the FCCPC lacked statutory licensing powers, it ought to have declared Paragraph 7 of the regulations ultra vires, null and void.

WASPAN further contended that the FCCPC exceeded the authority granted to it under the FCCPA by extending its regulatory control to matters allegedly reserved for the NCC.

The association also faulted the trial court’s reliance on Section 104 of the FCCPA.

It argued that the provision could not lawfully be interpreted as overriding the sector-specific regulatory structure established by the Nigerian Communications Act.

According to the appellant, established principles of statutory interpretation provide that where a general law and a specific law deal with the same subject, the specific legislation should prevail to the extent of any inconsistency.

WASPAN maintained that the Nigerian Communications Act, being the specialised legislation governing the telecommunications sector, should take precedence over the general provisions of the FCCPA.

The appeal also raised constitutional issues concerning the rights of WASPAN members.

The association argued that the DEON Regulations unlawfully interfere with its members’ freedom of association and contractual autonomy as guaranteed under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

It maintained that its members have the right to freely associate and choose the intermediaries, partners and service providers with whom they conduct business.

WASPAN argued that those constitutional rights could not be restricted through subsidiary legislation issued by a regulatory agency.

In its reliefs, the association asked the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal and set aside Justice Allagoa’s judgment delivered on July 20, 2026.

It also urged the appellate court to grant all the reliefs contained in its originating summons.