Court Rules FCCPC Can Regulate Competition, Not Issue Telecom Licences

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a suit filed by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (WASPAN) challenging the validity of the Data Exchange and Open Network (DEON) Regulations issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In its judgment, the court upheld the regulations and ruled that while the FCCPC has the statutory authority to regulate competition and consumer protection, it does not possess the power to issue telecommunications licences.

WASPAN had approached the court through an Originating Summons, seeking a declaration that the DEON Regulations were made outside the statutory powers of the FCCPC.

The association argued that the Nigerian Communications Commission is the statutory regulator of the telecommunications sector under the Nigerian Communications Act and contended that the FCCPC lacked the authority to regulate the sector through the DEON Regulations.

It consequently urged the court to declare the regulations null and void.

At the hearing, the FCCPC raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the suit was incompetent because the claimant failed to comply with the statutory pre-action notice requirement before instituting the case.

The commission also argued that the suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action.

However, in his judgment, Justice Allagoa held that the action disclosed a reasonable cause of action and found that the claimant had served a pre-action notice on the commission.

The judge further held that the dispute centred on the interpretation of statutory provisions rather than a claim for damages and ruled that any alleged non-compliance with the pre-action notice requirement did not deprive the court of jurisdiction.

The court subsequently dismissed the FCCPC’s preliminary objection.

On the substantive issues, the court ruled in favour of the FCCPC, holding that Sections 104, 105, 106 and 163 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act empower the commission to investigate anti-competitive conduct, protect consumers and make regulations within its statutory mandate.

Justice Allagoa held that there was no inconsistency between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act and the Nigerian Communications Act.

According to the court, the FCCPC is responsible for competition and consumer protection matters across sectors, while the Nigerian Communications Commission remains the statutory authority responsible for licensing operators in the telecommunications industry.

The judge also clarified that nothing in the DEON Regulations amounted to the creation of a telecommunications licensing regime.

Based on the findings, the court dismissed WASPAN’s claims and held that the DEON Regulations were not made outside the statutory powers of the FCCPC.

The judgment also reaffirmed that while the FCCPC may issue regulations relating to competition and consumer protection, it does not have the authority to issue telecommunications licences, a responsibility that remains with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).