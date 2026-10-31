Strike Looms As Yobe NASU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To State Government

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in Yobe State-owned tertiary institutions has threatened industrial action over alleged delays in implementing its welfare demands.

The Non-Academic Staff Union has given Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration 14 days to address three major demands or risk a possible strike.

The ultimatum, which started on October 28, 2026, will expire at midnight on November 11, Naija News understands.

The union’s position was contained in a statement signed by its Yobe State Chairman, Comrade Ali Usman.

Among its demands is implementing the 65-year retirement age for non-academic staff in state-owned tertiary institutions.

NASU is also asking the government to immediately implement the reviewed 2024 salary table under the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

The third demand is the approval and implementation of the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA) and applicable Earned Allowance (EA).

The union expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as unequal treatment of academic and non-academic workers in the state’s tertiary institutions.

It noted that while the government had approved the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for lecturers, similar requests submitted for non-academic staff through the Joint Academic and Non-Academic Staff Union (JANASU) had yet to receive attention.

Although it acknowledged lecturers’ contributions to the development of tertiary institutions, NASU insisted that non-academic workers also played important roles in keeping the institutions running.

It explained that their responsibilities covered administrative, technical and operational activities, warning that ignoring their welfare could affect the smooth running of the institutions.

The union added that the government’s delay in addressing the demands had caused widespread dissatisfaction among its members and affected workers’ morale.

NASU urged the state government to use the 14-day window to resolve the issues, warning that its leadership would meet again on November 12 if the demands were not addressed by the deadline.

The meeting, according to the union, would determine its next line of action in line with existing labour laws.

It appealed to Governor Buni and other relevant government officials to intervene before the disagreement leads to industrial unrest and possible disruption of academic and administrative activities in the state’s tertiary institutions.