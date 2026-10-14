Kwara Doctors Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike Over Salary Deductions

Doctors working under the Kwara State Government have announced a seven-day warning strike over unresolved welfare concerns, including the deduction of two per cent of their salaries for the state’s health insurance scheme.

‎The strike, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2026, is expected to end at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Naija News understands.

‎The decision was announced by the leadership of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Kwara State Branch; the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), Kwara State Branch; and the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH).

‎According to the associations, the decision was reached at a meeting of the Kwara Doctors’ Forum held on Wednesday, October 14, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the state government.

‎The doctors said the government had failed to make meaningful progress towards resolving their concerns despite the ultimatum.

‎The doctors identified unresolved welfare issues, the sudden deduction of two per cent of their salaries for the Kwara Health Insurance Scheme, and other concerns affecting healthcare delivery as reasons for the industrial action.

The industrial action has become necessary due to the continued non-resolution of the following demands:

Non-implementation of the CONMESS 2025 salary structure in line with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission circular SWC/S/04/S.218/IV/876 of 19 November 2025, despite implementation in federal institutions and other states.

Failure to reverse the disputed deductions from doctors’ salaries for the Kwara Health Insurance Scheme and to adequately clarify the circumstances, authorisation, governance arrangements, and accountability mechanisms surrounding these deductions.

Non-payment of approved 2025 and 2026 accoutrement allowance arrears.

‎Persistent shortage of medical personnel arising from the absence of recruitment of house officers, medical officers, resident doctors, and consultants to meet the increasing demands on government hospitals.

‎Persistent shortage of medical personnel arising from the absence of recruitment of house officers, medical officers, resident doctors, and consultants to meet the increasing demands on government hospitals. Failure to renovate the House Officers’ Quarters in the affected teaching hospitals.

‎Failure to establish the Governing Board of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) in accordance with the provisions of its enabling Act.

‎They clarified that their opposition was not directed at health insurance or the government’s efforts to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to residents.

‎However, the associations insisted that any health insurance programme funded through compulsory or salary-based contributions must operate with transparency, accountability and proper oversight.

‎They expressed concern that the deductions were made without prior agreement or satisfactory clarification regarding the management of the funds.

‎The doctors also questioned the concentration of control over the agency responsible for the scheme in the hands of a single individual, warning that public funds should not be managed without adequate institutional checks.

‎The associations called for clearly defined institutional controls, collective oversight, transparent financial procedures, independent audits and appropriate legislative and regulatory supervision in the management of the public health insurance funds.

‎They stressed that their concerns should not be interpreted as an accusation against any individual but as a demand for sound financial management and accountable governance.

‎The doctors also advocated the involvement of organised labour, medical and other healthcare professionals, as well as relevant government ministries and agencies in the administration of the scheme.

‎According to them, these stakeholders should not be limited to consultations but should have appropriate representation in policy formulation, governance, monitoring and periodic performance reviews.

‎They maintained that a comprehensive review involving all relevant stakeholders would help identify gaps, prevent arbitrary or unauthorised deductions and strengthen public confidence in the programme.

‎The associations said their objective was to ensure that the Kwara Health Insurance Scheme serves the interests of residents and that workers’ contributions translate into accessible, affordable and quality healthcare.

‎Doctors’ Appeal To Governor

‎While announcing the strike, the doctors apologised to patients, their families and members of the public for the inconvenience the industrial action might cause.

‎They acknowledged that healthcare was an essential service and warned that interruptions could have serious consequences, particularly for patients requiring urgent or continuous medical attention.

‎The associations, however, maintained that the strike was not their preferred option but had become necessary following the expiration of the ultimatum without a satisfactory resolution of their demands.

‎They reiterated their willingness to return to negotiations whenever the state government demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing the outstanding issues.

‎The doctors consequently called on the Kwara State Governor and relevant government authorities to intervene urgently, resolve their demands and initiate a transparent engagement process on the health insurance scheme.

‎They also appealed to residents to understand that the dispute extends beyond the immediate welfare of doctors.

‎According to the associations, the issues at stake include the sustainability of healthcare delivery, adequate staffing of hospitals, the protection of public funds and the right of civil servants to transparent and accountable management of their contributions.