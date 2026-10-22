Yobe Man To Die By Hanging For Slitting Wife’s Neck

A 45-year-old man, Abubakar Musa, popularly called Daddy, has been condemned to death by a Yobe State High Court in Damaturu for killing his wife, Ammi Adamu Mamman.

Naija News reports that the court, which delivered its judgment on Wednesday, reportedly convicted him of culpable homicide after ruling that the prosecution proved the charge against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The judgment came almost three years after the woman was killed in the couple’s residence at New Bra-Bra Estate, Damaturu, on January 4, 2024.

Police arrested Musa on the same day the incident occurred.

Giving details of the incident at the time, the then Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the police received a distress call shortly before dawn.

“The ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Damaturu, received a distress call at about 4:48 a.m. on January 4,” he had said.

According to the police spokesman, initial findings revealed that the woman was lying on the same bed with her husband when she was allegedly attacked on the neck with a sharp object.

“The victim sustained severe bleeding, which led to her death,” Abdulkarim stated.

He said the suspect was immediately arrested for questioning, while the case was handed over to the homicide unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

The incident drew wide condemnation from the deceased’s workplace, civil society organisations and the state government.

Yobe State University, where she worked, mourned her death in a February 2024 newsletter, saying the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mala Daura, was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

The university said Daura called on security agencies to ensure that justice was served.

Governor Mai Mala Buni also commiserated with the family, assuring them that anyone found responsible for the crime would be prosecuted.