Troops Arrest Four Suspected Boko Haram, ISWAP Suppliers In Borno, Yobe

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have arrested four suspected logistics suppliers and collaborators of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in separate operations in Borno and Yobe states.

Naija News reports that the military also intercepted 20 people suspected to be family members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad fighters fleeing an insurgent settlement in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the task force, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the operations were based on intelligence and formed part of efforts to dismantle terrorist supply networks across the North-East.

According to the statement, troops of the 159 Battalion under Sector 2 conducted a cordon-and-search operation in Geidam town, Yobe State, on August 3, following intelligence reports.

Two suspects believed to be supplying drugs and other materials to terrorists were arrested during the operation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly supplied hard drugs and other logistics to Boko Haram terrorists, thereby facilitating insurgent activities,” Goni said.

Items reportedly recovered from the suspects included a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp, mobile phones, power banks, scissors, knives, torchlights and lighters.

The military also recovered cigarette rolls, Pregabalin capsules, Piscof syrup, identification and bank cards, as well as ₦14,530.

In another operation conducted at about 3.30 pm on the same day, troops of Sector 3 Garrison and the 242 Reconnaissance Battalion arrested two suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers in Monguno, Borno State.

Goni said the operation followed surveillance of routes allegedly used to convey supplies to insurgents.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to conveying food items and other supplies to ISWAP terrorists operating in Kwatan Dowoshi village, Kukawa Local Government Area,” the statement added.

The recovered items included 11 cartons and 192 sachets of biscuits, a carton of milk, sugar, soap, headlamps, garri and lighters.

Troops also recovered two mobile phones, an assault knife, a charm belt, prayer beads, herbal medicine and ₦6,600.

Troops Intercept 20 Fleeing Insurgent Enclave

Goni said troops of the 222 Battalion, while conducting a routine patrol along the Gezuwa axis in Konduga, intercepted 20 people suspected to be relatives of JAS terrorists.

The group comprised nine women, two men, eight girls and one boy.

“During preliminary investigation, they disclosed that they escaped from Gezuwa after a military offensive against their settlement,” he said.

The individuals were subsequently handed over to the 21 Military Intelligence Regiment for further profiling and necessary action.

The task force said the four arrested suspects and all recovered items had been transferred to the appropriate military intelligence units for further investigation.

“These successful operations underscore the effectiveness of Operation Hadin Kai’s intelligence-driven approach in disrupting terrorist logistics, dismantling support networks and denying insurgents access to critical supplies,” Goni stated.

He added that the military would sustain pressure on Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters across the region.

“The military remains resolute in sustaining pressure on Boko Haram and ISWAP elements and urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies,” the statement added.