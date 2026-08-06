Governor Buni Confirms Goje As Yobe SSG

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has confirmed the appointment of Dr Mohammed Goje as the substantive Secretary to the State Government (SSG) after months of serving in an acting role.

Naija News reports that the governor approved the appointment following his assessment of Goje’s performance and service since taking over the position.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday, August 5, 2026, in a statement issued by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed.

Dr Goje had been appointed as Acting Secretary to the State Government on April 29, 2026, before his latest confirmation. According to the state government, the decision to make his appointment permanent came after he showed dedication, competence and commitment while carrying out his responsibilities.

Before becoming Acting SSG, Dr Goje served as the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), where he handled the agency’s activities before moving into the new role in government.

Governor Buni urged the newly confirmed SSG to continue working hard and make meaningful contributions to the administration. He also asked him to support efforts aimed at improving governance and ensuring better service delivery for residents across the state.

The governor expressed confidence that Dr Goje’s years of experience in public service would help move the administration’s programmes forward and support the government’s plans for the development of Yobe State.