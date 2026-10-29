Senate Urges FG To Name Educational Institution After Fasoranti

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to rename an educational institution after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in honour of his contributions to education and national development.

Naija News reports that the call came on Wednesday after the chamber considered a motion sponsored by the senator representing Ondo Central, Adeniyi Adegbonmire.

Lawmakers paid glowing tributes to the centenarian, describing him as a champion of education, democracy and national unity.

Leading the debate, Adegbonmire said the late elder statesman’s background in education influenced his people-centred approach to governance and public service.

He recalled that Fasoranti was a devoted follower of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and was associated with the Action Group in the First Republic and the Unity Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.

The lawmaker added that Fasoranti stood among Nigerians who opposed military rule and pressed for a return to democracy.

“Pa Fasoranti remained steadfast in the struggle for democracy. He was a man who spoke truth to power, honest and upright,” he said.

Adegbonmire noted that the Afenifere leader worked with other regional groups, including Arewa and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to build a better country.

“He believed in one united and prosperous Nigeria and promoted this all through his life,” he stated.

The senator also asked the Senate to send a delegation to Ondo State to condole with the people and the deceased’s family.

Contributing, Senator Jide Ipinsagba (Ondo North) described Fasoranti as a strong supporter of education whose impact on the sector was significant.

He also lauded his efforts at fostering peace and harmony in Yorubaland and across Nigeria.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, put the motion’s prayers to a vote, and they passed.

Senators then stood for a minute’s silence in memory of the late Afenifere leader.