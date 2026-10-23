Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti To Be Buried December 17

The remains of the late leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, will be interred on Thursday, December 17, 2026, in Akure, Ondo State.

The family made this known in a programme of events signed on its behalf by the deceased’s son, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, who is also the Secretary to the Ondo State Government.

Naija News earlier reported that the elder statesman died at age 100.

Announcing the arrangements, the family paid tribute to the late Afenifere leader as a respected father and a committed nationalist.

“The family of late Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, CFR, is pleased to announce the burial arrangements of our beloved patriarch, leader of Afenifere and foremost nationalist, who passed away at the age of 100 years,” the statement read.

The funeral rites will begin with a Christian wake-keeping on Wednesday, December 16, at 4 pm at his residence in the Omolere Nursery and Primary School compound.

On Thursday, December 17, a funeral service will be held at St David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10 am, to be followed immediately by interment at the church cemetery.

A reception for guests will take place at the deceased’s residence after the burial.

The ceremonies will conclude with an outing and thanksgiving service at St David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, on Sunday, December 20, at 10am.

The family urged well-wishers to stand with them in prayer and attend the ceremonies in honour of the late nationalist.

“We request your prayers and presence as we honour the memory of a distinguished elder and patriot,” it said.