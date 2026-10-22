Bandits Kill Passengers Returning From Sokoto

Suspected bandits have reportedly ambushed a commercial vehicle along the road to Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, opening fire on the passengers and killing everyone on board.

The victims were said to be returning home from Sokoto, the state capital, when the attack occurred. The exact number of those killed has yet to be ascertained.

Naija News reports that a conflict reporter covering the North-West, Bakatsine, disclosed the incident in a post on 𝕏.

According to him, some of the passengers were among the 3,000 persons recently recruited by the Sokoto State Government, who had been invited to the state capital for further screening and to collect their documents.

Bakatsine also shared photographs of some of the victims, though their identities had not been confirmed.

He wrote, “Yesterday evening, bandits reportedly intercepted a vehicle carrying passengers returning home from Sokoto city and opened fire, killing everyone inside. The exact number of victims has yet to be confirmed.

“Reports indicate that some of the victims were among the 3,000 people recruited by the Sokoto State Government who had been invited for further screening and to collect their documents.

“The attack reportedly occurred along the road to Isa LGA, Sokoto State.

“May the Almighty grant the deceased eternal rest and give their families the strength to bear this painful loss.

“How can citizens continue to travel in fear of being attacked and killed on our roads, and what more must happen before their safety becomes a priority?”