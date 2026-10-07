Bandits Attack Sokoto Communities, Kill Police Inspector

Bandits have attacked communities in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, with a police inspector reportedly killed during the incident.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack to Punch on Tuesday, saying the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Shagari had briefed the command on the development.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, however, said the police were still gathering information to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and determine the number of casualties.

He said, “I just spoke with the DPO in charge of Shagari now, who confirmed the attack on some communities in the local government.

“We are still on it. I cannot give details now until I gather my information about the incident. I will get back to you on it.”

The police confirmation followed reports of armed bandits moving through farmlands and communities in the area, particularly towards Sanyin Nawal village.

A community resident, Hassan Sahabi, earlier raised the alarm in a social media post, urging people to pray for residents.

He wrote, “We are seeking for your prayers to God for His protection. Bandits are currently in my community in Sanyin Nawal. Please pray for us.”

According to an account of the incident, the armed men were first sighted around farmlands in Shagari in the morning before moving towards Sanyin Nawal.

The bandits allegedly stopped some vehicles along the route and robbed travellers.

They were also said to have spent some time around a nearby pond, where they allegedly ate food and drank Maltina, before setting a motorcycle ablaze and moving through surrounding communities.

The attackers reportedly encountered a passenger vehicle while returning in the evening around Maghrib and opened fire.

A police inspector, identified as Inspector Isah Muhammad Girkau, was reportedly hit by a bullet and died from his injuries.