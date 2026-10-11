2027: Makinde Vows To Serve Only Four Years If As Elected Nigeria’s President

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has promised to serve only one four-year term if elected president in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) made the pledge on Saturday during a town hall meeting organized by the party in Yola, Adamawa State.

He also promised to run an inclusive government and tackle major challenges facing Nigeria, including insecurity and poverty.

“Our government will not last beyond four years. And it will be an all-inclusive government,” Makinde said at the event.

The Oyo State Governor’s pledge comes as political parties step up preparations for the 2027 general election.

Makinde’s position is similar to that of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, who has also promised to serve a single four-year term if elected.

The one-term pledges have also brought renewed attention to Nigeria’s informal power-sharing arrangement between the North and the South.

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is from the South, is seeking re-election in 2027.

In other news, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is hostile toward President Bola Tinubu out of pain and bitterness.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, in a statement on Friday night, described Atiku’s recent verbal attacks against Tinubu as symptoms of “agitated depression” fueled by political defeat.

Keyamo said Atiku is obviously pained that Tinubu secured the presidency on his first attempt after the two politicians pursued parallel, decades-long political trajectories.

Recalling their political ties from when Tinubu served as Governor of Lagos State and Atiku as Vice President, Keyamo argued that the ADC presidential candidate was once viewed as higher on the political pecking order.

Keyamo further called on those close to the former Vice President to support him rather than encourage his public outbursts, stressing that Atiku’s posture risks alienating his remaining supporters as he moves toward “political oblivion.”

Quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11 to emphazise that political power is governed by divine timing, Keyamo said Atiku urgently needs mental health support at this critical time.