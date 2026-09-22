DMI Begins Talks On New Alliances Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has begun consultations on possible political and institutional alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move followed a virtual strategy meeting held on Friday, September 18, 2026, where the directorate reviewed the Labour Party’s leadership crisis, ongoing litigation and preparations for the 2027 elections.

DMI Director-General Marcel Ngogbehei chaired the meeting, which was attended by more than 150 state coordinators from the 36 states, while another 55 participants joined through WhatsApp.

The directorate said its relationship with the Labour Party remained a strategic partnership and did not amount to an organisational merger.

It said the relationship developed from cooperation between the party and the Obidient Movement before the 2023 elections, while maintaining that its structures and membership remained separate from the party.

Participants examined the leadership dispute involving Julius Abure, Senator Nenadi Usman, Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti. They also discussed disagreements over party leadership, internal processes and zoning.

The DMI considered possible outcomes of the ongoing leadership litigation, including a court decision restoring Abure to the party leadership, affirming Usman’s leadership or returning unresolved matters to internal party processes and further legal proceedings.

The directorate said the uncertainty surrounding the dispute could affect the Labour Party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Following the meeting, the DMI mandated Ngogbehei and his leadership team to explore new political and institutional partnerships. It said the consultations would involve the Labour Party and other political organisations but stressed that no new alliance had been declared.

The directorate also reported that it has more than 500 state and Federal Capital Territory coordinators and over 11,000 coordinators across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

It said the coordinators had been tasked with recruiting core team members as part of efforts to maintain its nationwide structure ahead of the 2027 elections.