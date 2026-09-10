Trailer Crushes Gov. Yusuf’s Former Aide, Dan Sani To Death

A former Senior Special Assistant to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Cooperative Groups, Sani Muhammad Hotoro, popularly known as Dan Sani, has reportedly been crushed to death by a trailer alongside one of his workers.

Naija News learnt that Sani died on the spot in the tragic accident that happened on Thursday at the Hotoro Eastern Bypass, near Gade-Gade Filling Station in Kano.

Speaking on the accident, a Keke Napep rider, who spoke with Daily Post said, “I went to look, I saw two people under the tyres, parts of their bodies were already out, I couldn’t tell which part.

“Later, the police arrived as young men around the area came out with weapons, demanding access to burn the vehicle.”

As of the time of filing this report, the police have reportedly taken control of the site, hoping to restore calm, while official confirmation from the deceased’s family, the police or the Kano State Government is yet to be made.

Dan Sani was a prominent figure associated with the Kano State Government, having served as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s Senior Special Assistant on Cooperative Groups.

In other news, Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has declared the state’s readiness to establish a state police force, describing the proposed arrangement as an important step towards improving security and protecting lives and property.

Yusuf stated this during the inauguration of the Inter-Agencies Task Force on Drug Abuse and Trafficking at the Ante Chamber of the Government House in Kano.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Yusuf said a state police system, when established, would work alongside the Nigeria Police Force rather than compete with it.

The governor said both the proposed state police and the Nigeria Police Force would share responsibility for protecting citizens and maintaining law and order.