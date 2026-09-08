 Skip to content
News

Onwubuariri: Presidential Media Aide Dies

Published
By Richard Ogunsile
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
The State House Abuja
The State House Abuja

Key Takeaways

  • The State House lost a senior information officer, Peter Onwubuariri, an Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, who died in Kano on Monday evening, aged 48.
  • His wife, Catherine Ezinna Onwubuariri, confirmed he died after a prolonged illness, following about one month of treatment at Kano Cancer Hospital approved by Kano State Government.
  • Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital released his remains on Tuesday for burial in Owerri, Imo State, as Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, condoled President Bola Tinubu and others.

The State House has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its senior information officers, Peter Onwubuariri, who died in Kano after a prolonged illness.

Naija News reports that Onwubuariri, an Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, died on Monday evening at the age of 48.

His wife, Catherine Ezinna Onwubuariri, confirmed his death.

The deceased was a veteran journalist who previously worked with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before joining the State House.

He had reportedly been receiving treatment for about a month at the Kano Cancer Hospital before his death. His treatment was authorized by the Kano State Government.

His remains were released by the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Tuesday and are being taken to Owerri, Imo State, where he is expected to be buried.

The remains were handed over to Oche Echeija Egwa, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, on behalf of the Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The handover was witnessed by the spokesperson to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, and the Chairman of the Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sulaiman Dederi.

Reacting to the death, Governor Yusuf expressed condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Media Unit and the family of the deceased.

In a statement by Dawakin-Tofa, the governor described Onwubuariri as a professional who made valuable contributions to the image and reputation of the Presidency.

Yusuf also extended his condolences to the deceased’s colleagues, friends and associates, while praying for the repose of his soul.

He asked God to give the family the strength to cope with the loss.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.