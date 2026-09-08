Onwubuariri: Presidential Media Aide Dies

The State House has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its senior information officers, Peter Onwubuariri, who died in Kano after a prolonged illness.

Naija News reports that Onwubuariri, an Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, died on Monday evening at the age of 48.

His wife, Catherine Ezinna Onwubuariri, confirmed his death.

The deceased was a veteran journalist who previously worked with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) before joining the State House.

He had reportedly been receiving treatment for about a month at the Kano Cancer Hospital before his death. His treatment was authorized by the Kano State Government.

His remains were released by the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Tuesday and are being taken to Owerri, Imo State, where he is expected to be buried.

The remains were handed over to Oche Echeija Egwa, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, on behalf of the Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The handover was witnessed by the spokesperson to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, and the Chairman of the Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sulaiman Dederi.

Reacting to the death, Governor Yusuf expressed condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Media Unit and the family of the deceased.

In a statement by Dawakin-Tofa, the governor described Onwubuariri as a professional who made valuable contributions to the image and reputation of the Presidency.

Yusuf also extended his condolences to the deceased’s colleagues, friends and associates, while praying for the repose of his soul.

He asked God to give the family the strength to cope with the loss.