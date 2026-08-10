Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Kwankwaso Condemns Sheikh Jingir’s Comments

The 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has condemned comments made by Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, at an event in Kano.

Naija News recalls that Kwankwaso, in a statement on Monday, said he was “deeply concerned” by the remarks, warning that statements capable of promoting division and disunity should be discouraged at a critical time in the country.

Recall that Jingir had sparked concerns after advocating the continued use of Muslim-Muslim presidential tickets ahead of the 2027 election, suggesting it is needed to prove Muslims are more than Christians in Nigeria.

The cleric made the remarks at an event attended by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, including Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi, according to a video circulating on Sunday.

However, Kwankwaso, in his reaction, said it was particularly troubling that such comments were made by a religious leader of Jingir’s stature and influence.

“At this critical moment in our nation’s history, statements that promote division and disunity must be firmly discouraged.

“It is particularly troubling to hear such rhetoric from a religious leader of Sheikh Jingir’s stature and influence,” Kwankwaso said.

The former governor also distanced the people of Kano from the remarks, insisting that they did not represent the views of the state’s residents.

“Let it be clearly stated: the good people of Kano do not endorse or support these divisive remarks,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged political and religious leaders to uphold truth, promote unity and support reconciliation, warning against statements that could threaten national cohesion.

“Political and religious leaders alike carry a solemn responsibility to uphold truth, foster unity, and advance reconciliation.

“We must not lend our voices to utterances capable of undermining the very foundation of our nationhood,” he added.

On the 2027 general elections, Kwankwaso said Nigerians would have the opportunity to assess the performance of the present administration and determine its fate at the polls.

“The 2027 general elections will be an opportunity for Nigerians to reward good governance with resounding support and to reject poor performance at the polls. This administration has earned the latter,” he said.

He concluded the statement by praying for the country, saying, “God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”