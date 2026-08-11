Kano Deputy Gov Attends Event At Bayero’s Palace Amid Emirship Dispute

Kano State Deputy Governor, Sule Garo, on Sunday attended the annual Maulud of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani held at the palace of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News understands that the religious gathering attracted Islamic scholars, Tijjaniyya adherents and worshippers from Kano and neighbouring states.

Garo’s attendance drew attention because of the lingering emirship dispute involving Bayero and the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

While the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recognises Sanusi as emir, Bayero continues to maintain a separate royal establishment amid ongoing legal and political disputes over the Kano throne.

Sanusi was reinstated by the Yusuf administration in May 2024 after the state government repealed the law that created five emirates in Kano.

The five-emirate structure had been introduced under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, dividing the old Kano Emirate into Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

Bayero was appointed Emir of Kano during Ganduje’s administration following Sanusi’s removal.

After Sanusi’s reinstatement, the state government directed Bayero to vacate the Nasarawa Palace, but the directive became part of a wider legal and political battle over the emirship.

The dispute has since produced parallel royal establishments, with both camps continuing to attract supporters and host traditional and religious activities.

Maulud Follows Sanusi Mass Wedding

Sunday’s gathering came two days after Sanusi presided over the solemnisation of 1,500 marriages under the Kano State Government’s Auren Gata mass wedding programme.

At the central ceremony held at the Emir’s Palace mosque on Friday, Sanusi represented the brides, while Governor Yusuf represented the grooms.

The state government said about ₦1.5 billion was spent on the programme, which was organised under the supervision of the Kano State Hisbah Board as part of the administration’s social intervention initiatives.

The Tijjaniyya Maulud was held at Bayero’s palace after organisers reportedly failed to secure timely approval to use the Sani Abacha Stadium.

According to Punch, a participant, Ahmad Abdulkadir, who travelled from Zaria, Kaduna State, said the Supreme Council of the Tijjaniyya sect had applied for permission to use the stadium about two weeks before the event.

“We thank God that we were able to attend the Maulud and witness the gathering. The turnout was impressive, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Abdulkadir said.

He, however, questioned the delay in approving the stadium.

“I am wondering why the government did not give the Sani Abacha Stadium to the organisers after the council had written to seek approval about two weeks before the event,” he added.

Another attendee, Abdulazeez Shehu, who came from Bauchi State, described the turnout as encouraging.

“We thank Almighty Allah for allowing us to attend this gathering. The turnout was very encouraging, and it shows the importance people attach to the Maulud,” he said.

A Kano resident, Ilyasu Idris, said the large attendance demonstrated the following enjoyed by the Tijjaniyya sect.

“I thank God for the successful gathering and the large number of people who attended. The turnout shows that many people still value this annual Maulud,” Idris said.

He added that controversy over the venue should not overshadow the religious purpose of the event.

“What matters to many of us is that the Maulud took place peacefully and people were able to come together for prayers and religious activities,” he said.

Deputy Gov Represented Yusuf — Bayero Spokesman

The spokesperson for Bayero, Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Na’isa, said Garo attended the Maulud as a representative of Governor Yusuf.

He said the deputy governor was accompanied by political associates rather than government officials.

“He was accompanied by his stalwarts, not government officials,” Kofar Na’isa said.

The spokesman also confirmed that organisers had written to the Secretary to the State Government and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs seeking permission to use the stadium.

“Yes, we indeed wrote letters to the government officials, but they didn’t respond. It was only yesterday evening that they approved, but it was late. People suggested that we should hold it at the Emir’s palace,” he stated.

The event also attracted senior Federal Government officials.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, attended as President Bola Tinubu’s representative.

Other dignitaries at the gathering included former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki, and former Kano State Governor, Kabiru Gaya, among others.