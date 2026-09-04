Senator Involved In ‘Kill Them’ Controversy Congratulates Adeleke

The senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, pledging to work with the governor to develop the state.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi, in a personally signed statement obtained in Osogbo on Friday, described Adeleke’s victory as “well-deserved” and urged him to build on the achievements of his first term.

The lawmaker said the governor’s return for another term reflected the confidence placed in him by the electorate.

Fadahunsi prayed for Adeleke to have the capacity to deliver more development projects and programmes during his second term.

He said, “Your Excellency, having won the confidence and electoral franchise of the people for a second term, I pray that God Almighty will grant you the wisdom, strength, and grace to surpass your achievements.

“I also pray that you will consolidate the gains of your first term and deliver even more dividends of democracy to our people, especially my Senatorial District.

“Please accept my assurances of support, collaboration, and partnership as we, you, me, and other stakeholders, work together for the peace, progress, and prosperity of our dear State.”

The congratulatory message comes amid controversy surrounding a viral video attributed to Fadahunsi ahead of the Osun governorship election.

In the footage circulated on social media, the senator was alleged to have instructed his supporters to “kill” members of the Accord Party (A).

Fadahunsi, however, denied advocating violence against opposition members.