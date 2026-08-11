Osun Guber: ‘Kill Any Accord Member You See’ – APC Senator, Fadahunsi

Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has been captured in a viral video telling his supporters that members of the Accord Party should be killed if encountered ahead of Saturday’s Osun governorship election.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi’s remarks come a few days before residents of Osun State head to the polls on August 15 to elect a governor.

Governor Ademola Adeleke is contesting the election on the platform of the Accord Party.

In the video, Fadahunsi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while addressing supporters in Yoruba, described how Accord Party members can be identified.

According to a translation of his remarks, Fadahunsi said, “What kind of life is that? If we hear anything about Accord in Ilesa here, record me and go and tell them.

“When we tell them, the cap they are putting on is a bad one, yellow one.

“So, we have come to tell you now, from now till the election day, if we see them, kill them o.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke has explained that the prolonged crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forced him to leave the party for Accord ahead of his re-election bid.

Adeleke, who spoke during the Arise TV town hall meeting for candidates in the August 15 Osun governorship election, said leaving the PDP was a difficult decision because of his attachment to the party.

“I left the PDP to join Accord because of the crisis in the PDP then. I love PDP so much, and it was difficult to leave,” he said.

The governor added that he would have preferred to contest as an independent candidate if Nigerian electoral laws permitted it.

“I would have run as an independent candidate in this election if it were allowed in Nigeria,” Adeleke said.

Speaking on his record in office, Adeleke said his administration had recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.