APC Senator, Fadahunsi Speaks On Call To Kill Accord Members In Osun

The senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has clarified his controversial “Kill Accord” remark, saying he was referring to defeating the Accord Party (A) at the ballot box rather than encouraging violence.

Naija News reports that Fadahunsi came under criticism after a video circulated on social media showing him addressing All Progressives Congress supporters in Ilesa ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

In the footage, the senator, speaking in Yoruba, was heard accusing Accord Party supporters of attacking APC members and making remarks that were interpreted by some viewers as calling for confrontation.

He was also seen challenging those at the gathering to record his comments and circulate them online.

Reacting to the controversy, Fadahunsi’s media office issued a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday titled, “Kill Osun Accord with Votes, Not Violence, Senator Fadahunsi Tells APC.”

The statement said the senator’s comments were intended as a political expression encouraging APC supporters to defeat Accord through voting.

It described the remark as “a call on supporters to overwhelmingly reject the Accord Party at the ballot box through lawful, peaceful and democratic means during the August 15 governorship election.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Senator’s statement was purely political and metaphorical,” the statement added.

Fadahunsi’s media office maintained that he did not call for physical attacks against members or supporters of Accord.

“At no point did Senator Fadahunsi advocate violence, intimidation or any form of physical attack against members or supporters of the Accord Party or any other political party,” the statement said.

It added that the senator’s position remained that electoral contests should be determined through voting rather than force.

The statement added, “His consistent position has always been that elections should be decided by the votes of the people and not by force.”

The senator also called on political parties, their supporters and voters to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

“The Senator, therefore, urges political actors, party supporters and the electorate to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election,” the statement said.

He also urged security agencies to remain professional and protect the rights of voters.

It stated, “He also calls on security agencies to remain professional and ensure that every eligible voter is able to exercise their constitutional right without fear or intimidation.”

The statement added that Fadahunsi remained committed to democratic principles, issue-based campaigning and a credible electoral process.

“Senator Fadahunsi remains committed to democratic values, issue-based campaigns and a credible electoral process. He believes that the will of the people, freely expressed through the ballot, must always prevail,” it said.

The senator’s media team subsequently urged the public not to interpret the remarks as an endorsement of violence.

The media office added, “We, therefore, appeal to members of the public not to misinterpret or deliberately distort the Senator’s comments, as they were clearly intended to encourage electoral victory through the power of the ballot and not through violence.”