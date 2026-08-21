‘My Door Remains Open’ – Kebbi Deputy Gov Tells APC As Idris Replaced Him For 2027 Poll

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Abubakar-Tafida, has allayed fears that he might withdraw his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after being replaced as Deputy Governor by Governor Nasir Idris.

Naija News reported earlier that Governor Idris dumped his deputy as his running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Last Sunday, the Kebbi APC chapter declared Ibrahim Muhammad Augie as the new running mate to Governor Idris.

The APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, disclosed the decision at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

Suleiman revealed the party’s stand during a thank-you visit by stakeholders from the Argungu Emirate to the governor.

However, amid concerns that the development could cause some setbacks, Abubakar-Tafida declared on Thursday (yesterday) that he remains committed to the party’s victory in the forthcoming general election.

He made this confession shortly after a meeting with Governor Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Abubakar appealed to his supporters and members across the state to close ranks and support all the party’s candidates.

He affirmed his commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s presidential victory while also backing his principal’s reelection.

The Deputy Governor thanked residents of the state for their unreserved love and their prayers throughout his tenure.

“My door remains open to continue to contribute to the progress of our state,” he said.