Kebbi Governor’s Aide Gado Marafa Dies 

Muhammad Gado Suleiman Marafa, a Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, has died after a prolonged illness.

Marafa died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after reportedly battling the illness for some time.

Naija News understands that his death has drawn condolences from political figures, associates and members of his community across Kebbi State.

The deceased was a former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Kebbi State.

He also previously served as Commissioner for Solid and Mineral Resources, Chairman of Fakai Local Government Area and a member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Marafa also held the position of Chairman of the Board of the Kebbi State Health Management Agency, KECHEMA, during his years in public service.

Governor Nasir Idris expressed sadness over Marafa’s death, describing him as an important stakeholder from Fakai and a dedicated public servant.

The governor said Marafa made contributions to the growth and development of Kebbi State during his time in government and remained committed to serving his people.

Idris extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as the people of Fakai Local Government Area and residents of Kebbi State.

The governor also prayed for Allah to forgive Marafa’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

The family has announced that Marafa will be buried on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at the 1st Izala Juma’at Mosque in Zuru, Kebbi State, shortly after the Juma’at prayer.