Kebbi Governor Creates New District, Village Headship

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved the creation of a new district comprising eight village areas in Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also approved the creation of a new village headship in Augie Local Government Area as part of efforts to strengthen traditional institutions and improve administration at the grassroots.

The approvals were contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar Dutsinmari, Naija News reports.

According to the commissioner, the newly created Buma District was carved out of the existing Dolekaina District in Dandi LGA.

Dutsinmari announced the appointment of Alhaji Salisu Hakimi as the District Head of Buma.

He said the new district comprises eight Village Areas: Tunga Rafi, Gamana, Tudunsan, Gillare, Bump Town, Goraro, Bukki and Alfarma Kwara.

The commissioner said the creation of the district was part of efforts to strengthen traditional administration and bring governance closer to the people.

The governor also approved the appointment of Nasiru Umar Maizabo as the Village Head of Marafan Garin Haruna in Tiggi District, Augie Local Government Area.

Dutsinmari said the appointments were made in line with the Kebbi State Local Government Law, 2008.

He specifically cited Section 10, Subsections (A) and (B) of the law, which empower the appropriate authorities to create districts and appoint district heads.

The commissioner urged the newly appointed traditional rulers to carry out their responsibilities with discipline, honesty, transparency and dedication.

He said the appointments were based on the records and past contributions of the appointees.

“Your appointments were made based on your past records. Be rest assured of the Governor’s and the Ministry’s support and cooperation,” Dutsinmari told the new traditional rulers.