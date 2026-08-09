PDP Crisis: Turaki Faction Denies Endorsing Kebbi Governor

The factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has disowned a reported meeting where members of his faction were said to have endorsed the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Turaki, a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, denied knowledge of the meeting when contacted over the report.

Responding to an enquiry, the former minister simply stated, “We are not aware of the meeting.”

An online medium had reported that the meeting involved a former minister, Buhari Bala, and a retired military officer, General Ishaya Bamayi.

The two men were reportedly said to have facilitated discussions at the meeting, which allegedly ended with a resolution to support the Idris administration in the 2027 election.

The report suggested that the gathering was connected to the Turaki-led faction of the PDP. However, Turaki rejected the report, insisting that his faction had no knowledge of the meeting.

“We are not aware of the meeting. ‘Shirmen banaza ne’,” he said.

The statement, which is in Hausa, was used by Turaki to further dismiss the reported gathering and any decision allegedly reached at the meeting.

The development comes amid the continued leadership crisis and factional divisions within the PDP as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The PDP has been divided into different camps over its leadership and internal affairs, with the rival factions continuing to make separate moves ahead of the next elections.

In Kebbi State, neither the Nyesom Wike-led camp nor the Turaki faction has publicly announced its governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The reported endorsement of Governor Idris had therefore generated interest, particularly amid uncertainty over the PDP’s eventual candidate in the state.

However, Turaki’s denial means that no endorsement of the Kebbi governor can presently be attributed to his faction.